Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Declines By 88.9%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rexel Price Performance

RXEEY stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. Rexel has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $31.35.

Rexel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $1.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.72%. Rexel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.33%.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

