Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Increases By 119.6%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of RFIL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.28 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RFIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Report on RFIL

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.