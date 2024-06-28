Short Interest in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Expands By 5,500.0%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SDVKY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 70,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,974. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.