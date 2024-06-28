Short Interest in SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Decreases By 83.3%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SEEK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SKLTY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. 3,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,179. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. SEEK has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

