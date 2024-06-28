Short Interest in SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Decreases By 83.3%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SKLTY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. 3,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,179. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. SEEK has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $37.64.
