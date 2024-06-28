Short Interest in ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Grows By 6,900.0%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 6,900.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHASF traded down C$0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.06. 1,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,310. ShaMaran Petroleum has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

