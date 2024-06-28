Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Grows By 766.7%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Société BIC Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BICEY opened at $30.03 on Friday. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06.

Société BIC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.5428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th.

Société BIC Company Profile

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

