Short Interest in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Expands By 183.0%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 183.0% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Soligenix Trading Down 2.6 %

SNGX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 277,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,661. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.93. Soligenix has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $32.00.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 198.36% and a negative net margin of 1,025.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Soligenix will post -9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

