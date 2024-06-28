Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Grows By 225.0%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

