Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Rises By 94.3%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the May 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ThermoGenesis Trading Down 9.1 %

NASDAQ THMO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. 11,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,616. ThermoGenesis has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 153.43% and a negative return on equity of 4,838.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that ThermoGenesis will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

