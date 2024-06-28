Short Interest in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Drops By 92.9%

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VMCA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,744. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34.

Get Valuence Merger Corp. I alerts:

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 373,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 150,474 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,393,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 163,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,518 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $1,670,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth $357,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.