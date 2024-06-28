Short Interest in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Drops By 92.9%

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Valuence Merger Corp. I Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:VMCA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,744. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34.
Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I
About Valuence Merger Corp. I
Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Valuence Merger Corp. I
- What are earnings reports?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Nike Stock Falls to Bargain Basement After Analysts Slash Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.