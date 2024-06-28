Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 114.0% from the May 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIFY
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SIFY remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 165,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,163. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sify Technologies
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.