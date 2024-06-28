Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 114.0% from the May 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Price Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited ( NASDAQ:SIFY Free Report ) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,050 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIFY remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 165,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,163. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Featured Stories

