Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Short Interest Up 333.3% in June

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

Silence Therapeutics stock remained flat at $6.50 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

