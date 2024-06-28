Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Short Interest Up 333.3% in June

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Silence Therapeutics Price Performance
Silence Therapeutics stock remained flat at $6.50 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $10.90.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile
