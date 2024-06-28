Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 131.2% in June

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 131.2% from the May 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SLVTF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.15. 36,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,467. Silver Tiger Metals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

