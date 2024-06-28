Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 131.2% in June

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 131.2% from the May 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Price Performance
Shares of SLVTF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.15. 36,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,467. Silver Tiger Metals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.
About Silver Tiger Metals
