Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a growth of 1,087.6% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SGAPY stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. 22,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,487. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

