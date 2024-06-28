Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLCN. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,339.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLCN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. 5,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,456. The company has a market cap of $74.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1259 per share. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.