Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) were up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 141,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 236,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

