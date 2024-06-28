Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Rating Increased to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.25.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SIRI. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.11.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $32,797.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 482.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129,166 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $8,929,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,671,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,696 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

