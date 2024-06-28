Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Up 5.7%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51. 49,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 34,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $616.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 325.99%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,463,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,440,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,406,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 45.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.