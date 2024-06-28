Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Cibc World Mkts

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Cormark cut Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
