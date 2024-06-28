Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sodexo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SDXAY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. 20,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,079. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

