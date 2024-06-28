SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) Stock Price Down 3.5%

SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 47,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 25,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

SolarBank Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99.

Get SolarBank alerts:

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter.

About SolarBank

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.