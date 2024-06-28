Solid State (LON:SOLI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,462.77

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,462.77 ($18.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,508 ($19.13). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,500 ($19.03), with a volume of 4,770 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,467.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,374.62. The company has a market capitalization of £169.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,257.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54.

In other news, insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($16.87), for a total transaction of £19,950 ($25,307.62). In related news, insider Peter Owen James sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.13), for a total value of £432 ($548.01). Also, insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($16.87), for a total transaction of £19,950 ($25,307.62). In the last three months, insiders sold 4,525 shares of company stock worth $6,042,820. 16.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

