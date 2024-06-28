Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.33.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.