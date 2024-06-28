Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Short Interest Update

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Source Energy Services stock remained flat at $7.89 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

