Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Short Interest Update

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Source Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of Source Energy Services stock remained flat at $7.89 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $11.41.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
