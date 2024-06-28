South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

South Atlantic Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

SABK traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.40. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73. South Atlantic Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $93.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.36.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Equities analysts expect that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

