Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,059,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,110,000 after buying an additional 207,798 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In related news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $200,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Southwest Gas stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.19.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

