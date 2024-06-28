SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,585 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.5% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $44,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,713 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,090.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,844,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,531 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,807,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,327,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,026,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,733 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. 5,488,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,664. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

