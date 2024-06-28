SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Position Boosted by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 25 LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

