SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.51

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.51 and last traded at $81.25, with a volume of 418044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.72.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

