SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,408,000 after buying an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. 2,440,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,876. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

