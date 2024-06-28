Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $22.99. Approximately 29,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 97,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Spear Alpha ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.21.

About Spear Alpha ETF

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

