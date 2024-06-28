Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ LITP traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,877. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $4.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.
Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Company Profile
