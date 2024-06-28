Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LITP traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,877. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $4.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

Get Sprott Lithium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Lithium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.