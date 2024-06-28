Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

SFM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $82.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.51. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $83.68.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,433 shares of company stock worth $4,522,865. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

