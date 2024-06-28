Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the May 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Standard Chartered Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,519. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $20.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

