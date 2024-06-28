Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the May 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Standard Chartered Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,519. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $20.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.
About Standard Chartered
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Chartered
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.