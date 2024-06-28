Steem (STEEM) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $94.39 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,830.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.47 or 0.00638613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00119576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00039181 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00275205 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00074597 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 465,220,338 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.