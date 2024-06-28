Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 10,033 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 394% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,030 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 305,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.96.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

