StockNews.com Downgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. Sasol has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $14.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 352,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 122,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Sasol by 7,100.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 57,442 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 13.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,446 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

