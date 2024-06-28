StockNews.com Downgrades Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) to Sell

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on WDC. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Western Digital stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.77. 8,582,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,630. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,579 shares of company stock worth $2,238,595 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 6.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

