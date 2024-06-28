StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $321.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.31. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

