StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,014.71% and a negative return on equity of 99.96%.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

