StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of XELB opened at $0.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.47. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
