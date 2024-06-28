StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of XELB opened at $0.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.47. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter worth $86,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 550,453 shares during the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

