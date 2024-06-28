StockNews.com Lowers Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

