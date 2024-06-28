StockNews.com Upgrades Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.67.

NYSE CAH opened at $99.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.59. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after acquiring an additional 823,520 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,585,000 after acquiring an additional 598,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

