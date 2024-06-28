Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

LNG stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.95. The company had a trading volume of 836,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $148.57 and a one year high of $183.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.22.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

