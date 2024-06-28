Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.18 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 3.3% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,025,157,000 after buying an additional 1,071,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,752,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,200,045,000 after purchasing an additional 371,163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,333,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,438,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $612,970,000 after purchasing an additional 115,304 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.48. 947,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,769. The company has a market cap of $124.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $111.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average of $97.98.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

