Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.03 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after buying an additional 324,019 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Chubb by 175,378.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.36. 580,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,826. The company has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.87 and a 200 day moving average of $248.17.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.70.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

