Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.11 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 2.4% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.89. 919,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.67. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

