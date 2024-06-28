Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $77.33. 580,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
