StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) PT Lowered to $15.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s current price.

STNE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $623.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 347,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 103,819 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $4,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in StoneCo by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

