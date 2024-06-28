StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Evercore ISI

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.56.

StoneCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.36. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.5% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,681,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after acquiring an additional 350,656 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $58,777,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,766,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,884,000 after buying an additional 125,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after buying an additional 397,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,001,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after buying an additional 253,276 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

